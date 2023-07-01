Draymond Green Reportedly Beefing With Another Young Warriors Player

This week has been all about rehashing the beef sparked by Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in practice last year. “I don’t just hit people,” Green said on Patrick Beverley’s podcast. “Dialogue, of course, happens over time, and you usually ain’t just triggered by something that fast, to that degree. This is a team, ain’t nobody on my team triggering me in an instant. We know stuff that you don’t say amongst men, we know things that you have to stand on.” That lead Poole’s father, Anthony, to respond in kind. “I’m stand on this that’s is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft as bitch and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want.”

Draymond didn’t take this lightly, shooting back with a threat of his own. “That’s so cute… it’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men.” Jordan Poole finally got involved, posting a video that appeared to show him working out at St. Mary’s College of California. Also included in the story post, which was playing “bottom” by Gunna, were a handful of lyrics. “Came from the bottom/ Now the fans, they spot him…” Furthermore, Poole went out of his way to add additional captions for the lyrics “Talk of the topic” and “Find you a hobby”. However, Poole might not be the only Warrior Green has problems with.

Draymond Green Beefing With Jonathan Kuminga

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 09: Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors leaves the court after attending a 2023 NBA Summer League game between the Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

According to NBC’s Monte Poole (no relation), Green has a pretty bad relationship with Warriors prospect Jonathan Kuminga. “[Draymond Green & Jonathan Kuminga’s non-relationship] is a problem and it can only be fixed by Draymond. The new contract implies the Warriors believe he can fix it, but around the league there are a lot of people saying ‘I don’t know,'” Poole told the Steiny & Guru Show.

The Warriors drafted Kuminga with the 7th pick in 2021. Last year, Kuminga averaged 9.9 points across 67 games. It’s unclear what issue Green has with the high-upside prospect but it’s likely worrying for the Warriors. Additionally, Kuminga was a rumored trade asset for most of the pre-draft offseason. However, it appears that the Warriors have chosen to keep him on the team. As mentioned by Poole, Green’s decision to sign a massive new contract with the Warriors appears to have reassured the team. Despite this, it appears that a lot of people are having flashbacks to last year after hearing that Green is once again beefing with a prospect.

[via]