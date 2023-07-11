Stephen A. Smith is someone who does not hold back on his opinions. Overall, it is his mentality when it comes to broadcasting that has gotten him so far in his career. At this point, he is the one keeping the lights on over at ESPN. Although this is a sentiment we have shared quite often, it still remains true. Without Smith, the network would not be experiencing the same kinds of success. First Take is their biggest show, and with Smith at the helm, it has truly taken off. Needless to say, they want him for the long haul.

Now, Stephen A. has his very own podcast that allows him to talk about whatever he wants. Sometimes, the conversations on this podcast can get NSFW. On other occasions, he speaks about topics from the sports world that wouldn’t otherwise be covered by First Take. This always makes for some great commentary, and yesterday, fans were subjected to just that. Below, you can see Stephen A. speaking on the Larry Nassar story. As we reported, the convicted sexual deviant had been stabbed numerous times in prison.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Defends Damian Lillard’s Miami Heat Trade Demand

Stephen A. Goes Off

Death would be too good for Larry Nassar pic.twitter.com/0RnwtCIEpa — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 11, 2023

Overall, very few people cared about Larry Nassar’s fate. Although what happened to him was violent, there is little empathy from the general public when it comes to child molesters. Consequently, you can imagine how Stephen A. very much held the same opinion here. After all, Nassar is known for molesting members of the USA Gymnastics team, who are all household names. In the video above, Stephen A. made it clear that he believes death is simply too good for Nassar. He wants the man to get beat up every single day, but he doesn’t want him to die. Overall, Smith feels like it would be an easy way out.

Although some may say this is a harsh take on it all. Most would probably stand in solidarity with Smith. Let us know what you think of his opinion, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Tells Haters To “Kiss My A**”