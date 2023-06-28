Over the weekend at the BET Awards Trina performed alongside Trick Daddy and Uncle Luke. While the performance was good, many fans were focused on something else entirely. Trina’s look had pregnancy rumors swirling for days following the award show performance. Now, her reps have reached out to TMZ to confirm that she is not pregnant. The rep claimed that her change in appearance is from weight fluctuation, not a child. The report concludes that Trina also wishes her fans would move on from this assumption.

“She is not pregnant despite fans’ speculation following her performance at the BET Awards. Just like any other woman, her weight fluctuates. She is asking for fans to move on from this,” the rep’s statement reads. if that sounds like deja vu, it’s because she dealt with similar allegations in 2021. After a performance at that year’s edition of the Award Show fans also came away assuming that she could be pregnant. She also had to deny the rumors then as well.

Trina Shuts Down Pregnancy

Trina has been popping up on plenty of features recently. Earlier this year when GloRilla dropped a new Bonus Edition of her Anyways, Life’s Great EP, Trina was in the tracklist. She most recently joined Flo Milli and Maiya The Don on a recent remix of “No Love.” The all-girl remix is fittingly labeled as the “Shemix.” She also recently celebrated the 13th anniversary of her album Amazin. Her 5th studio album dropped back in 2010 and had features from Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross.

Last year she teamed up with Saucy Santana on a song meant to get people to the ballots. The pro-voting anthem “No Voting No Vucking” dropped early in October just before it was time for many to vote. It came just a month after she made her official wrestling debut. Her appearance on AEW Rampage in September of last year surprised many but ultimately went over decently well. What do you think of Trina denying the pregnancy rumors? Let us know in the comment section below.

