Trina and Saucy Santana are doing their part to push a new generation into the voting booths. In collaboration with dating app BLK, Sauce Santana and Trina came through with their new single, “No Voting No Vucking” in time for National Voter Education Week. Santana and Trina’s chemistry thrives on the record while the former’s humorous penmanship sets the tone. “He got mad jokes, he don’t seem broke/ The only red flag, he say he don’t vote,” Santana raps. Meanwhile, Trina manages to inject her sex appeal cleverly as she encourages young voters to vote.

“I’m honored to use my platform to empower young people because not voting is definitely a red flag in a relationship. Period,” said Saucy Santana in a statement. “Now, more than ever, we have to use our voices to stand up for what we believe in. Voting is sexy. Being informed is sexy.”

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Don’t stop now, stuff my ballot box again

Brought my homegirl through, we’ll put the bi in partisan

Politics be so nasty

Make me wanna flirt ya, show ya how to be a poll worker