Ice Cube slammed “gatekeepers” on Twitter, Sunday, for putting up resistance to the growth of his BIG3 basketball league. He says he’ll be going on a “Fuck the Gatekeepers” podcast tour this summer to expose those working against him.

“I’ma go talk to everybody,” the former N.W.A. rapper said. “Everybody. And get a chance to get my message out to the people. Be able to let people hear from me. And, you might agree, you might not. But, the important thing is, for me to go on these platforms and say what I feel about what I think.”

Ice Cube Attends A Big3 Game In NYC

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 25: Ice Cube applauds during week one of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Barclays Center on June 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Cube says that he’s been getting pushback from the NBA and major television networks since launching the league in 2017. He continued: “Some people may get pissed off. ‘Cause I’m going to talk to everybody. I’m not playing. It’s gone be a cr*zy summer. It’s gone be fun.”

Despite the lack of support from mainstays in the industry, Cube says that the Big3 is more popular than ever. Appearing on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, earlier this year, he claimed that the league attracts more views than both the MLS and NHL. “It’s been hard as hell to get it going. I mean, to get people to start fighting us on these different fronts,” Cube said at the time. “Our ratings are better than MLS, our ratings are better than NHL. So we got a sport that’s making noise. I wouldn’t know the world no different. This is just a new version of the same song. We dealt with it in music, movies and we’re dealing with it in sports.”

Ice Cube Calls Out “Gatekeepers”

He continued: “We’ve had five great seasons so we’re planning to have our sixth, but the challenges are there for any young league. We’re just meeting them head-on and it’s cool people will get a chance to see what we’re going through.” The new season of Big3 will be kicking off at United Center Arena in Chicago on June 25.

