Jordan Brand has produced some truly amazing signature sneakers over the years. From Luka Doncic to Jayson Tatum to Zion Williamson, they have certainly kicked things up a notch. In the past, they had a bad reputation for shoes outside of Michael Jordan. However, they have since turned things around. Moreover, a lot of these great offerings are currently for sale on the Nike website. Subsequently, we have decided to take a look at five of our favorites.

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Jordan Why Not .6 “Bright Concord”

Firstly, we bring you the latest signature sneaker from none other than Russell Westbrook. Overall, Russ’ “Why Not” line has been a huge favorite of ours. This “Bright Concord” model is definitely a solid cop, thanks to its 90s aesthetics. The blues and pinks that are used here are very nice, and they make for a unique look. Furthermore, the zipper that comes up from the side makes this one of the more unorthodox signatures we have seen in quite some time. For $85 USD, these are hard to pass up. (Image via Nike)

Jordan Zion 2 “University Red”

Despite everything Zion Williamson has going on right now, there is no doubt that his signature sneakers are amazing. Jordan Brand knocked it out of the park with the Jordan Zion 2. Additionally, this “University Red” model is extremely solid. From the red suede upper to the black back heel and the gum outsole, this is a shoe that you can be excited about. It is currently 14 percent off, and sizes are selling fast. (Image via Nike)

Jordan Luka 1 “Racer Blue”

Luka Doncic had a pretty disappointing end to the most recent season. However, his signature sneaker game was certainly elevated this time around. The Jordan Luka 1 is a hit, and so is the “Racer Blue” color scheme. Firstly, this Jordan Brand model begins with a blue upper. From there, we get hints of pink and green throughout, which makes these truly stand out from the pack. (Image via Nike)

Air Jordan 37 “Beyond Borders”

Okay, okay, sure, Michael Jordan doesn’t play anymore, but this is still a signature sneaker. Overall, the Air Jordan 37 has proven to be a great homage to the Air Jordan 7. Moreover, the OG “Beyond Borders” colorway is a great way to bring it back to the 90s. Don’t be fooled by the white and black base. This shoe also has plenty of colors peaking out from the outsole. For $112 USD, these are an absolute steal. (Image via Nike)

Air Jordan 37 Low “Siren Red”

Lastly, we are going with the Air Jordan 37 Low in the “Siren Red” color scheme. The low-top version of the Jordan 37 has been a fantastic addition to the Jordan Brand lineup. Moreover, it is hard to go wrong with a sneaker that comes in white, black, and a hint of red. These are currently selling for $132 USD, which is a solid 24 percent discount. If you need kicks for the court this summer, these are a phenomenal option. (Image via Nike)

