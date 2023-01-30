If Jayda Cheaves’ red hot thirst trap wasn’t enough to catch you while scrolling through Instagram this past weekend, maybe Summer Walker’s will be. It’s been approximately one month since welcoming her long-awaited twins into the world. However, the Still Over It songstress is confidently flaunting her post-pregnancy body for her 5 million followers to see.

After revealing that she was once again expecting, the Atlanta native didn’t hesitate to put her bump on display. Throughout 2022, her Instagram lit up with salacious outfit photos. Many were similar to the ones Rihanna donned throughout her first pregnancy.

Summer Walker performs during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

After taking a few weeks to bounce back from her beautiful home birth, Walker is feeling “about [her] business this year.” This, according to the caption of her latest photo dump.

On Monday (January 30), the “No Love” hitmaker began her IG carousel with a snapshot of her posing on a brown leather couch. Initially, her body is mostly hidden in a classy cobalt blue suit. Her hair is also worn in a glamorous, curly style. As the images go on, the vocalist begins to remove articles of clothing. Eventually, she lets the top half of her bodacious behind peak out from her pants on the fifth slide.

By the seventh and final photo, Walker’s top sits open to expose a bright white bra. Her pants are undone, revealing a black and white thong sitting just below her flat stomach.

Aside from proving that she’s looking better than ever, the 26-year-old also gave her followers advice on how to clear up stretch marks. While they’re a natural occurrence for many, especially after carrying a child, some opt to have theirs covered up using cosmetic procedures.

In a video she posted, Walker appears to be undergoing a micro-needling. This improves skin texture and promotes healing. Some other conditions the process can help with air acne scars and mild wrinkles.

Motherhood is obviously Walker’s number one priority. Still, that hasn’t stopped her from making a highly anticipated return to the studio. Earlier this month, the R&B darling posted up while getting ready to record. Of course, she made sure to empty her milk supply before hopping in the booth.

Read more about Summer’s upcoming musical endeavours here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]