In past years, the month of January has been relatively quiet in terms of new music releases. In 2023, however, many are choosing to shake things up by releasing incredible singles, EPs, and albums to motivate their competitors for the coming months. Among the early arrivals is a track from Dallas’ Delishia J – “Put You On.”

It made its debut on Friday (January 27), ahead of her highly anticipated Monday Morning EP later this winter. In the lead single, our vocalist markedly paints a sonic picture of the ups and downs of love in various capacities.

Image provided to HNHH by artist

In a press release, Delishia specifically cites Kehlani’s Cloud 19 mixtape as one of her biggest inspirations. “Learning that she had written her own songs inspired me to step away from track and pursue music. Fast forward 6 years later and I’m finally releasing my first tap,” she excitedly explains.

Her upcoming EP has an official release date of February 17th. Its primary topic is reflection, the creator says. “Imagine it’s Monday and you’re coming off of a long romantic weekend and you’re reflecting on love and all its sensual moments,” she specifically set the scene.

Speaking on her lead single, “Put You On,” Delishia also notes, “If I put you on to my soul and we take it there you don have to worry about me doing that with anyone else.”

The beat boasts production by Ralph Tiller, who was previously working on Muni Long’s popular “Hrs & Hrs” debut.

Stream Delishia J’s debut HNHH single, “Put You On,” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Additionally, find more of our weekly R&B recommendations on our playlist update here.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m not afraid put you on

We can free ride ’til the morn’

Pickin’ and choosin’ nobody else, love what is yours

Baby that’s written in the stars, I like it

[Via]