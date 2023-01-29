The Republican National Committee recently denounced Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes for using their platforms to spread antisemitic rhetoric. Moreover, they approved a resolution on Friday (January 27) condemning “all forms” of antisemitism, including from within the party. Furthermore, the GOP committee members approved the document on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Antisemitism has no place in our political party, American politics or any political discourse,” the resolution read. Moreover, it specifically mentioned Fuentes and Ye as harmful contributors to recent and dangerous anti-semitic behavior. Both right-wing celebrities recently dined with former president Donald Trump, who claimed that he wasn’t aware of Fuentes’ participation. However, Trump doesn’t show up in the document, though they do criticize some House Democrats.

Moreover, pretty much everyone on the political spectrum criticized the encounter with Trump. Whereas the left saw yet another example of all three men’s bigotry, the right called Trump out for aligning with his most extreme and radical of supporters.

However, the Chicago artist’s public escapades shifted significantly over the past few weeks. Well, shifted in content, at least, not necessarily in public opinion. After his marriage to Yeezy employee Bianca Censori, he drew a lot of public flack for his German Reich wardrobe and treatment of paparazzi.

In fact, authorities are reportedly investigating the 45-year-old rapper for battery after he threw a woman’s phone away. Moreover, the woman recorded Ye after leaving his daughter North’s basketball game.

“You didn’t have to run up on me like that,” West told a woman recording from inside her car. “If I say stop, stop with your cameras!”

Meanwhile, his public meltdowns also caused Australian authorities to doubt his visit to the country to meet his wife’s family. “People like that who’ve applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected,” Minister for Education Jason Clare stated. “I expect that if he does apply he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did.”

