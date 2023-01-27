The number of women who have vied for Shemar Moore’s affection over the years is endless, but Alicia Keys isn’t one of them. The veteran actor recently stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show and revisited his days as the host of Soul Train. It was then that he met Keys and revealed, “I tried to get at her.”

Moore shared the tale with a laugh. “I’ve told this story from time to time, but the short version of it is—I saw her at the Soul Train Awards. I was in my dressing room, I looked at the monitor, and there she was with her cornrows. And this was when her song, ‘Falling,’ was first blowing up. She was getting ready to explode. So, she’s playing the piano, doing her thing, and my favorite instrument is the piano.”

“So, fast forward about four months, and she’s having a listening party in L.A.,” Moore added. “Someone else is performing, and she’s on the rooftop, so I get on the rooftop.”

“I go over there, and I go, ‘So, hey Alicia, check this out, you’re wonderful, and piano is amazing. I don’t know what your man situation is like, but if you’re ever in L.A. I’d love to take you out for a drink. And her aunt is nearby, just snickering at me… And she goes, ‘Check this out, son. I respect your flirt game, but my man situation is handled.’ I walked away so uncool.”

Keys and Swizz Beatz began dating in the late 2000s and married in 2010. Moore has kept much of his love life under wraps, but he recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.

He shared a video of his daughter with a precious note in the caption.

“FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!! Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I’m a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY SH*T!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!”

He further stated, “Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom🕊️❤️ Frankie is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!! Watch out World, here comes ‘Frankie Muthafukkin Moore’!!!!”

Check out Shemar Moore’s visit to Jennifer Hudson’s talk show above.

