shemar moore
- TVShemar Moore Rocks "Baby Girl" Beanie In Adorable New Photos With Daughter FrankieThe new father may not appear on "Criminal Minds" anymore, but he's still keeping Derek Morgan's spirit alive in real life.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureShemar Moore Jokes About Time When Alicia Keys Turned Him DownHe asked her out for a drink and she apparently told him, "My man situation is handled."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureShemar Moore Reveals He's Expecting His First DaughterShemar Moore and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting a baby.By Cole Blake
- GramShemar Moore Talks Biracial Pride: "I Understand What It Is To Be Treated Like A N*gga"Shemar Moore was kicking it on Instagram Live with Moniece Slaughter while he discussed being biracial and why he'll never denounce the white side of his family.By Erika Marie
- GramShemar Moore Verbalizes Heartbreak On IG Over Mother's PassingShemar Moore took to Instagram to share a tearful video where he expressed his grief over his mother's recent death.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentShemar Moore Responds To Fan Calling Him Gay, Says He Would Turn Her OutHe was just trying to take a shirtless selfie.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKristoff St. John Mourned By "Young & The Restless" Co-Stars In Emotional FarewellKristoff's character Neil Winters is being laid to rest this week on the show.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKristoff St. John's Ex-Wife Blames "Celebrity Rehab" Clinic For Actor's DeathShe claims the facility released him early.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentShemar Moore Tearfully Remembers Kristoff St. JohnThe actor died at the age of 52 on Sunday. By Zaynab