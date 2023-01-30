Baby fever looks to be running rampant as of late. More and more celebrities continue to post adorable content with their newborns on social media. This past weekend we saw Jhené Aiko and Big Sean singing to their son, Noah, on TikTok, and Diddy couldn’t help but draw attention to his adorable little one, Love. On Sunday (January 29), Shemar Moore also joined the club, dropping off some sweet selfies with his newborn daughter.

If you ever tuned into Criminal Minds, you may have seen the California-born actor’s character, Derek Morgan, often referring to his on-screen coworker, Penelope Garcia, as “baby girl.” He previously left the show behind during its eleventh season. However, Moore is clearly doing his part to keep the FBI agent’s legacy alive in his real life.

In yesterday’s upload, the Hollywood heartthrob sits back on the couch with his infant laying on his chest. On his head is a black beanie with the words “baby girl” embroidered in bright green across the front. Sunglasses cover the new father’s eyes, and a cloth is thrown over one shoulder to prevent any potential mess from his child.

“Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!!” he wrote in the caption. The adorable infant sports a beanie on her head, much like her father. Rather than an identical match, though, hers is light pink in colour and lacks the same nickname stitching.

As PEOPLE notes, Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their daughter just last week, on January 24th.

This is the entertainer’s first child. The Solver actress, for her part, has a 5-year-old daughter, Charli, from a past relationship with Stephen Bishop. Additionally, she shares a son, Kaiden, from another expired romance.

Shemar Moore attends the opening ceremony of the 58th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 15, 2018 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic)

Daddy duty is certainly at the top of his priority list now, but Moore has still been making time for occasional public appearances. Earlier this month, he sat down with Jennifer Hudson on her talk show, during which the 52-year-old admitted he was once rejected by Alicia Keys.

Read everything Shemar had to say about that experience here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

