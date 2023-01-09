Shemar Moore says that he and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting a baby girl. The actor made the announcement on The Jennifer Hudson Show, during an appearance that will air later this month, three years after the death of his mother. He also confirmed the baby’s sex in a post on Instagram.

“I’m Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8,” he shared. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Shemar Moore attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

He continued: “I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed,’ kind of thing. But God had my back and things lined up.”

“It’s going to be the best part of — my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole,” he added.

As for the Instagram post, he and Dizon both guessed the baby’s sex in a video. Afterward, a helicopter flying overhead dropped pink smoke onto a cheering crowd. The baby is due next month.

Moore is best known for his roles on The Young and the Restless, Criminal Minds, and S.W.A.T. For his work on The Young and the Restless, he won the 2000 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Check out Shemar Moore’s post on Instagram below as well as his announcement on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

