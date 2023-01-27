When it comes to celebrating birthdays, Swizz Beatz always makes sure Alicia Keys is honored as best as possible. This week, the acclaimed singer rang in another trip around the sun, and on Instagram, her husband showered her with affection in a way that only he could.

The megaproducer partnered with rapper Marv Milly to create a song in honor of Key’s 42nd birthday. The production remixed several of the hitmaker’s favorites as Milly spit bars about Keys, her impact, and her fearlessness.

In the video posted, a montage of Keys in her youth, performing, and her music videos were included.

“Let’s 1st start this amazing Queens Bday with a dedication song thx @forevermarvmilly 🙏🏽,” Swizz wrote in the caption. “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife @aliciakeys 🎂🎂 I wish you many many more years of greatness and Epic blessings . You know we about to go crazy 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 Everybody wish AK happy Bday let’s go🍾🎉🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎉🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉🍾🍾🎉🎉🎂🎂 stay tuned 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜.”

Milly also shared the video and added, “[Swizz], It’s an honor to honor your Queen/Wife @aliciakeys.”

Keys also gave a slight reveal of how she spent her big day. She posed beachside in a bikini on what looked to be a tropical vacation.

