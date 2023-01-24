NBA YoungBoy may have dashed his legal troubles, but his affiliate, Lil Pap, reportedly has a few of his own. Two years ago, Deandre Fields, known as NBA Lil Pap, was indicted on second-degree murder charges. It was alleged that he was involved in a war between two rival Baton Rouge Rap crews. This beef escalated, purportedly resulting in the murder of 22-year-old Garrett Burton, also known as Gee Money.

It was alleged that Pap was responsible for pulling the trigger in Burton’s death. The Advocate reports the incident occurred outside of a recording studio in 2017.

Read More: Bobby Shmurda Slams Blueface Amid Youngboy Beef

The report stated Burton, who led the Top Boy Gorilla crew, and YoungBoy were once friends. However, when YoungBoy decided to go his own way with NBA, their relationship was said to have taken a turn.

It is also alleged that Burton’s death was a result of this Rap rivalry, as are other shooting connected to the tension. Prosecutors reportedly stated there have been several shootings in Baton Rouge, which made it difficult to get a conviction for Pap’s case.

For instance, a key witness to Burton’s shooting was also indicted for murder in 2020.

“This (Jefferson’s) arrest created a serious issue to the successful trial of Deandre Fields as the state’s eyewitness has been indicted for a homicide himself,” East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said in a statement. “There was no other direct information outside of some circumstantial evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Fields was responsible for this homicide.”

Read More: Blueface Beefs With NBA YoungBoy And The Island Boys

Pap was able to secure a plea deal with the prosecution. He took an accessory charge and was sentenced to five years in prison. Some believe he quite literally got away with murder considering he was facing a life sentence.

“Under the circumstances the state was not in any other position but to resolve this matter under these circumstances,” Moore said. “My office has discussed these issues with Mr. Burton’s family prior to accepting this plea.”

Additionally, Pap has long denied responsibility for Burton’s death.

[via]