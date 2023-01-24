Polo G’s laced the latest in Apple technology with diamonds for his latest jewelry purchase.

The Chicago rapper took to Instagram where he revealed that he purchased an iPhone chain. Polo revealed an iced-out chain that carries an iPhone in the middle of the pendant.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 18: Polo G performs on stage at the 2022 Summer Smash festival at Douglass Park on June 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

“Rest up B-Dawggy He ain’t D!e in vain…Forever gat yo name Lit,” he captioned the post. Meanwhile, Ice Box revealed that the chain marked the first iPhone chain in the world. In a clip shared on their official IG page, the chain shows a video of Polo G performing as it hangs on the rapper’s chain.

Polo G’s jewelry collection just got significantly better with his latest chain. The rapper previously appeared on GQ’s On The Rocks. During the episode, Polo revealed his GOAT chain, which includes a detachable goat head covered in small round diamonds. Then, there’s the Capalot pendant made from white gold and covered in diamonds. This chain, in particular, fetches for $40K. Additionally, he spent $115K for his 1300 chain. On top of that, he also owns several fine timepieces. Polo G’s jewelry collection is impressive.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Polo G poses for portrait at the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Though Polo G’s remained lowkey in recent times, he found himself in some controversy recently. Fans believed that he unfollowed Gunna shortly after Lil Baby and Meek Mill, who many believe distanced themselves from the “pushin p” rapper due to his Alford Plea. Polo later denied this was true, adding that he never followed Gunna to begin with.

“I don’t follow up behind nobody, I make my own decisions as a man and I do a good job at mindin my business,” he wrote. “U don’t see me in shit for a reason.”