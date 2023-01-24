This past weekend, we dropped off a strong selection of new music on our Fire Emoji and R&B Season playlists to satisfy your streaming needs. As we wait for Friday to come with another slew of noteworthy arrivals, we’ve got a new artist making their HNHH debut today – Maesu.

On Tuesday (January 24), the LA-based multi-talent finally shared his “Sex On GPS” single. Speaking on his work, the artist says, “I want to keep my music vulnerable and honest, singing about wanting sensual validation is as vulnerable as it gets. Some people may be afraid to admit they relate to ‘Sex On GPS’, that’s the exciting part.”

Image provided to HNHH by Maddy Rotman

Fans of Maesu obviously know that he doesn’t limit himself to just one genre. Throughout his art, he explores fusions of pop, R&B, Afropop, Latin, country, rock, and more.

Though the “Aquimini” hitmaker has no shortage of production credits under his belt, he had Tejiri Akpoghene craft the beat for “Sex On GPS.”

Aside from his own releases, Maesu previously made a name for himself thanks to his work with other creatives. He was a key writer and producer on Amaarae’s breakout album, The Angel You Don’t Know, and also played a role in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack creation.

If you’re hoping to soon catch a live performance from the rising star, you’ll be happy to know he’s supporting ¿Téo?’s Sol & Luna tour beginning next month. Things will kick off in Phoenix, Arizona at Valley Bar on February 22nd.

The last show will find them taking over Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco on March 29th.

Stream Maesu’s “Sex On GPS” single on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, share your thoughts on the track in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hey! I got time to make a buffet

Put the p*ssy back in my face

We can have the sex on location

Ooh, ooh, hey!

We don’t gotta throw it away