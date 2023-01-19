An update has been given about the YSL case involving Young Thug and 13 of his co-defendants—one being Yak Gotti. Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Jozsef Papp previously stated that Judge Glanville announced an investigation was launched after someone attempted to smuggle contraband to one of the defendants. Today (January 19), WSB-TV identified the individual as Yak Gotti’s mother.

The outlet stated that 51-year-old Latasha Kendrick was arrested and booked into the Fulton County jail. She has also been charged with criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.

Gotti, real name Deamonte Kendrick, is facing several charges that also include a 2015 murder.

It’s alleged that the rapper’s mother visited the courthouse while her son was in court during jury selection for the trial. Douglas Weinstein, Gotti’s attorney, alerted a deputy that the mother of the rapper’s child, Nyesha Cox, texted him to say she put a “sealed envelope inside the bag.”

Upon searching, deputies located the item in question. Inside, they reportedly found “tobacco rolling papers and tobacco products.”

Glanville said one of the defendants also refused with cooperating this morning (taking a shower and getting dressed) and defendants during transport yesterday were causing problems. — Jozsef Papp (@JozsefPapp_) January 13, 2023

Further, Latasha denied knowing anything about the envelope. She said she was simply delivering the on behalf of Cox. According to reports, Cox has not yet been arrested, but a warrant has been issued.

Meanwhile, the trial has kicked off with a lengthy jury selection process. It was reported that approximately 600 people were vetted for the jury, and it hasn’t been pleasant for all candidates.

One woman was said to have skipped a hearing because she took a trip to the Dominican Republic. As a punishment, in lieu of jail time, the judge also ordered her to write a 30-page essay.

Additionally, Eight co-defendants, including Gunna, have been released after agreeing to plea deals.

