50 Cent just shouted out Flo Rida for winning an $82 million lawsuit against Celsius Energy Drink after he claimed they owed him money and stock. From one hip-hop entrepreneur to the other, it seems a million dollars worth of game can take you up to 82 of those. Moreover, Flo even responded to 50’s IG post, which was a headline of the “Right Round” rapper’s victory.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends WE TV’s “Hip Hop Homicides” New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“[Flo Rida] is a good dude Celsius was wrong and they are going to have to pay now,” Fif wrote. “I was only drinking it because Flo was involved. Money by monday!”

Furthermore, the Queens rapper is also celebrating his inclusion in Usher’s Lovers & Friends festival in May of this year. However, Flo’s unfortunately not scheduled to play. Still, he appreciated 50’s support in the comments section of his shout-out.

“Love you my brother,” the 43-year-old responded. “Always appreciated and a true inspiration to this situation in way you’ve accomplished in your ventures.”

Moreover, the “In Da Club” rapper is known for being one of hip-hop’s most prolific and successful businessmen. Readers may know his forays into television, which netted him both commercial success and cultural acclaim. Recently, he spoke on crossing his worlds over when Eminem and Snoop Dogg were on set for BMF.

However, back to Flo’s case, he just won a lot of money for Celsius’ breach of contract. Some attorneys from the case clarified what the victory means and exactly how this came about.

“He’s entitled to 500,000 shares of stock via the contract, and entitled to 250,000 shares of stock if certain things happen,” attorney John Uustal explained. “One of those yardsticks is that a certain number of units of products need to be sold, but unfortunately the contract doesn’t specify which type of unit—is it a box, is it a drink? And there’s no timeframe or deadline.”

I cannot get enough of Flo Rida bopping to his own songs in court this man better win his case pic.twitter.com/1OPlr8VeHG — Erin M (@erinmurray16) January 13, 2023

What do you think of 50 Cent's shoutout to Flo Rida's victorious lawsuit and the Florida rapper's response? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below.