Russell Westbrook has certainly had a difficult time while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. There have been times when he just hasn’t been at the top of his game. Overall, this has caused some interesting discourse amongst fans. For the most part, they believe he should be traded.

Now, however, Westbrook is enjoying a new role as a bench player. He plays with the team’s second unit, and for the most part, he has elevated his game. Although, there are still times when Russ is frustrated, and he allows himself to vocalize such frustrations.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter at Golden 1 Center on January 07, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook Vs. Lakers Coaches

Last night, the Lakers won a game against the Houston Rockets. LeBron scored 48 in the match, however, Russell Westbrook was upset at halftime. In the video clip which can be seen down below, Russ told some of the coaches that they have to do better. Subsequently, the coach told Russ that everyone does, not just the coaches.

Eventually, LeBron stepped into the conversation and the whole thing was resolved. Overall, it didn’t look like the biggest argument ever. However, it is interesting to see such conversations happen on the sidelines.

As it stands, the Lakers are a team that boasts a measly record of just 20-24. This is not good enough if they want to make it all the way to the playoffs this year. Although, the Lakers have improved since the start of the year, which is definitely something to hang on to. It is clear that the absence of Anthony Davis is beginning to weigh on them a bit.

