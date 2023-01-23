Russell Westbrook has been through a lot over this past year. For the most part, he has gotten a lot of hate from the fans. Overall, this is due to his play last season, which was less than ideal. However, he has improved significantly this year as now, he starts games on the bench.

With Westbrook playing good basketball, there are now some teams who want to go out and get Russ. The Lakers have been sitting back and listening to these offers, contemplating their next move. After all, this is a team looking to make a splash close to playoff time.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to the referee in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on January 07, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Where Will Russell Westbrook Go?

One of the teams that have been rumored as a destination for Russ is the San Antonio Spurs. According to LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk, the Spurs would be interested in Russ as they are seen as sellers this season. Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl are two players that would be coming back to the Lakers.

However, it remains to be seen if this actually moves the needle for the purple and gold. Overall, they need a huge difference-maker, especially from beyond the arc. Most fans feel as though they should be going after players like Buddy Hield, and even Kyrie Irving should something drastic happen.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the second half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

At this point, the Lakers may just be better off keeping Russ and riding with him into the postseason. After all, they can just let him go in free agency this off-season.

Let us know where Russ should go, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.

[Via]