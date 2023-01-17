In the past, Boosie Badazz has been heavily criticized for explicitly sharing his stance on the LGBTQ+ community. In particular, his comments about Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter, Zaya, have earned him considerable heat. However, it seems that poetic justice may be served, as the Louisana native’s daughter has gone Instagram official with her girlfriend.

As Love B Scott reports, photos of 21-year-old Poison Ivi boo’d up with her partner arrived online earlier this week. While the rising rapper wears khaki pants, sneakers, and a colourful tee, her date opted for heels, a hot pink skirt, and a bold animal print top.

The pair obviously couldn’t look more different, though they have the makings of a beautiful couple. In the caption, Ivi’s unknown girlfriend later wrote, “Endlessly in love with you [kiss emoji].”

After the images began circulating, it wasn’t long before social media called out the recording artist for his hypocritical behaviour. “Boosie daughter finally came out,” one person tweeted. “I wish everyone flooded his TL cause we need the same energy he gave Lil Nas, or [an] apology,” they additionally said.

In response to comments like these, another user pulled up a past interview the 40-year-old did with The Breakfast Club. “He literally said he wouldn’t attend or support his daughter’s marriage to a girl,” they concurrently pointed out. “He’s homophobic both ways.”

Why do you guys keep saying “How come Boosie say all this stuff about Lil Nas X but his daughter is gay / a stud” he literally said on breakfast club he wouldn’t attend or support his daughters marriage to a girl. He’s homophobic both ways. pic.twitter.com/XPqtRjFpm6 — he/him (@looserappussy) December 5, 2021

Other social media users are chiefly debating whether Gabrielle Union will get a kick out of the situation.

Regardless of her sexuality, Badazz has shown plenty of love to his eldest daughter in the past. On her 20th birthday at the end of 2021, he gave her several luxury gifts with a giant smile on his face, as well as $50K in cash.

Scroll further for more Twitter reactions to Boosie’s daughter’s new relationship. Afterward, share your thoughts on the situation in the comments.

Boosie when he see his daughter pic.twitter.com/zIPZlnam9A — SoOffcialNay (@XxStarbabixX) January 17, 2023

Boosie when he catches his daughter: pic.twitter.com/O9olUyuAJF — Arian Ny (@arian__ny) January 16, 2023

Boosie’s daughter comes out as a lesbian?



I know his homophobic ass is sick pic.twitter.com/ZOYdvCKHgG — Boochie Is The Name. (@stawpfeenin) January 17, 2023

boosie around his daughter pic.twitter.com/cvd2LxMtnW — jay ® (@Jayydeennn) January 17, 2023

Gabrielle Union after reading that Boosie daughter is gay: pic.twitter.com/BQZdN1wXdD — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) January 17, 2023

Gabriella Union reading the News about Boosie’s Daughter. pic.twitter.com/nkdshxVCv1 — skinny legend? (@wale__awe) January 17, 2023

It’s wild to me how boosie be goin on Dwayne wade son and his daughter a whole nigga out here 🙄 — $GUAP★GIRL$ (@GuapGirl_YaeBay) January 17, 2023

When Boosie got a female SW for his son, why didn't he get a male one for his daughter? Hashtag sloppy parenting. pic.twitter.com/HaV5dS0uet — soaking in all the bad takes (@jdbeacon) January 17, 2023

Boosie once said: “Gotta teach my daughter how to fight and keep my child away from dikes..”



I guess that ain’t work. pic.twitter.com/2Gxkxj0ow1 — Boochie Is The Name. (@stawpfeenin) January 17, 2023

Boosie daughter finally came out I wish everyone flooded his TL cause we need the same energy he gave lil nas or a apology 🤷🏾‍♂️ — 🅱️igDawgTalk 🏁 (@DaRealistNBG) January 16, 2023

