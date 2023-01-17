Boosie’s Daughter Poison Ivi & Her GF Are Instagram Official, Social Media Reacts
The controversial rapper’s eldest daughter was seen boo’d up on her partner’s social media earlier this month.
In the past, Boosie Badazz has been heavily criticized for explicitly sharing his stance on the LGBTQ+ community. In particular, his comments about Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter, Zaya, have earned him considerable heat. However, it seems that poetic justice may be served, as the Louisana native’s daughter has gone Instagram official with her girlfriend.
As Love B Scott reports, photos of 21-year-old Poison Ivi boo’d up with her partner arrived online earlier this week. While the rising rapper wears khaki pants, sneakers, and a colourful tee, her date opted for heels, a hot pink skirt, and a bold animal print top.
The pair obviously couldn’t look more different, though they have the makings of a beautiful couple. In the caption, Ivi’s unknown girlfriend later wrote, “Endlessly in love with you [kiss emoji].”
After the images began circulating, it wasn’t long before social media called out the recording artist for his hypocritical behaviour. “Boosie daughter finally came out,” one person tweeted. “I wish everyone flooded his TL cause we need the same energy he gave Lil Nas, or [an] apology,” they additionally said.
In response to comments like these, another user pulled up a past interview the 40-year-old did with The Breakfast Club. “He literally said he wouldn’t attend or support his daughter’s marriage to a girl,” they concurrently pointed out. “He’s homophobic both ways.”
Other social media users are chiefly debating whether Gabrielle Union will get a kick out of the situation.
Regardless of her sexuality, Badazz has shown plenty of love to his eldest daughter in the past. On her 20th birthday at the end of 2021, he gave her several luxury gifts with a giant smile on his face, as well as $50K in cash.
Scroll further for more Twitter reactions to Boosie’s daughter’s new relationship. Afterward, share your thoughts on the situation in the comments.
