It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021.

Regardless, it appears as though the 31-year-old is still enjoying life. On Wednesday night (January 4), he was sitting courtside with Ja Morant’s dad, Tee.

DaBaby attends the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Spectrum Center on January 02, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

In the entertaining footage, the unexpected duo are soaking in some live basketball action between Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies and the “ROCKSTAR” rapper’s team, the Charlotte Hornets.

“I got OG in here tonight. In cahoots with the refs. This my dawg right here, man. It’s up right here, you see what I’m sayin’? I got him in here tonight, I’m puttin’ pressure on these boys, man. I got Melo for 12,” boasts DaBaby.

“The refs out here acting like we playing in Memphis. Don’t put me out about it, but the refs acting like we playing in motherf*ckin’ Memphis,” he continues afterwards.

Unfortunately for DaBaby, the Grizzlies easily took down the Hornets with a final score of 131-107. Morant led the team to victory through his 23 points and eight assists, further improving their record to 24-13 on the season.

In other news surrounding the rapper, his most recent album, Baby On Baby 2, majorly undersold. According to reports, the project only sold 17,200 units in its first week. Comparatively, Baby On Baby, sold 124,000 units.

He subsequently took to his social media accounts to air out his frustration, claiming he’s being blackballed. Some artists, including Boosie Badazz also had his back. “Ain’t no way my n*gga @DaBabyDaBaby supposed to sell 16k after selling almost 150k his last first week!! he one of the BIGGEST n this sh*t!! I DONT KNOW WHATS GOING ON BUT SOMETHING IS DEFINITELY GOING ON!!” writes the “Wipe Me Down” rapper in a tweet.

