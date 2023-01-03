Ja Morant Sued For Attacking Teen, NBA Star Claims Self-Defense: Report
A 17-year-old claims Ja Morant attacked him during a game, but the NBA star he was only acting in self defense.
An altercation that reportedly occurred over the summer is at the center of a lawsuit against Ja Morant. The Memphis Grizzlies star has been named in a lawsuit that claims Morant attacked a 17-year-old during a basketball game at his home in Tennessee.
According to TMZ, the NBA star hosted the pickup game at his residence on July 26. It was stated that during the game, a verbal argument ensued and soon escalated.
TMZ claims the court documents are sealed, but they were able to finesse a few details from the police. The victim reportedly said things turned sour after he “accidentally” hit the baller in the face with the basketball. The teen suggested he only tried to toss the ball to Morant, not hurt him.
However, Morant allegedly didn’t see it as a mistake. According to the teen, the NBA star “approached him, put his chin on his shoulder, and asked a bystander ‘Should I do it to him?'”
Then, Morant allegedly struck him “with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground.”
The purported victim also claimed that while on the ground, the basketball star “continued sticking him.” Another man, alleged to be Morant’s brother, “jumped in and began hitting him as well.” When police responded to the scene, it was noted that the teen had a “large knot” on his head.
When speaking with the Grizzlies star, the baller admitted to hitting the teen. However, he claimed he was only retaliating in self-defense. He said his accuser threw the basketball at him out of anger during an argument and “began to approach him as if he wanted to fight.”
He also told the authorities that the teen threatened to “light his house up” while being removed from the residence. Morant claimed his family didn’t feel safe and “were put in fear” that something dangerous would occur.
It is unclear what damages the teen is seeking.
