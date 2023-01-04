In an unlikely meetup of 2023, Drake was out at a recent event where he linked up with actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and posed for a selfie with the Boyz n the Hood star. Cheesing for a photo, the 6 God captioned the moment, “Cuba Gooding Jr and Dominican Badness Sr.”

While many people online were surprised at the entertainers hanging out, others tuned into the interesting nickname Drake used for himself.

“Two menaces of this level linking up is crazy,” one user wrote.

Commenting on Drake’s “Dominican Badness Sr” line, another later tweeted, “What the f**k did he call himself.”

Someone else then joked, “It’s funny cause he hate being Canadian fr.”

“This grown Canadian man called himself ‘Dominican Badness Sr,'” another wrote.

The Toronto rapper just finished an epic year in music, dropping a list of features and projects in 2022. Following his release of Honestly, Nevermind in June, Drake dropped Her Loss this past November, his joint album with 21 Savage.

After securing the number-one spot on the Billboard chart, Her Loss went on to surpass over one billion streams before the year was over.

Proving his staying power, the 36-year-old was also named the most streamed rapper in the U.S. for 2022, with NBA Youngboy following close behind.

What are your thoughts on Drake’s new self-given nickname? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

