The final New Music Friday of the year is upon us. Accordingly, some of the biggest names in hip-hop sharing new singles for your streaming pleasure. We’ve already heard from Wiz Khalifa on “#NeverDrinkingAgain” and Rae Sremmurd also came through with “Torpedo.” Now, we have a collaboration from Hit-Boy and Avelino called “2 Certified.”

The song finds the producer and the British rapper coming together to trade verses. “I told Hit-Boy he needs to rap more / I built myself up, brick by brick, but I don’t trap no more / Yeah, I ain’t full of myself, I’m impactful / I’m in a two-door Beamer, I’m toppin’ fuel, what do you think,” the 29-year-old spits.

On the chorus, Hit-Boy chiefly follows with, “I’ma need all the amenities / You made a lil’ pape, I went at their neck and made history / Dumbin’ out on my own beats / Hot like I threw ’em in grease.”

For his part, Avelino recently announced that his debut album will be forthcoming in the new year. On his final verse, he flaunts, “Yeah, I’m too certified / London boy in a German ride.”

As for the California native, he’s been undeniably busy all year. Among his projects were a slew of singles and albums in conjunction with other artists. October saw the arrival of “Tony Fontana III” with Curren$y. The next month, his work was showcased on Nas’ King’s Disease III album.

Other noteworthy titles from Hit-Boy this year include “Fire Proof” as well as his executive production on Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind from The Game.

Finally, stream Hit-Boy and Avelino’s “2 Certified” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Too certified, say that, watchin’ the numerals rise

Wrist and neck on jewelry heist

‘Cause I had some game, I knew when to apply it

TNT with it, we finna ignite

