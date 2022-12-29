Hip Hop is concerned this evening after a report surfaced about Theophilus London. According to several surfacing reports, the famed rapper’s family has been searching for him.

A press release states that they haven’t had contact with London since sometime in July. With the holiday season quickly closing and still no contact, they decided to file a missing person report.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 15: Rapper Theophilus London attends Adidas and The Manchester United Squad present Unmissable featuring a live music performance and special guests at The Highlight Room at DREAM Hollywood on July 15, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for adidas)

TMZ states that London’s loved ones filed the report yesterday (December 27). London was born in Trinidad and Tobago, so it’s said that several of his relatives made their way to Los Angeles to connect with the authorities face-to-face.

In a statement, the rapper’s father, Larry Moses London, made an emotional plea to his missing 35-year-old son.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” said the patriarch. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal.” He added, “No matter what we will come get you son.”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Theophilus London attends a screening of “The Eagle Huntress” hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society at The Landmark Sunshine Theater on October 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The circumstances involving this disappearance remain unclear, including the last time he made contact with loved ones. The public is quickly sharing information about London in an effort to hopefully find him sooner than later.

[via]