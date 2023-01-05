Theophilus London has been located after his family filed a missing persons report in Los Angeles.

Ths musician’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, released a statement on Instagram announcing that London was found “safe and well.”

“We have found Theo he is safe and well,” Noel wrote. “At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

Noel, also one of the contacts listed in the initial announcement, thanked everyone who showed support during this time.

“Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin,” Noel added. “It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all.”

Friends and family of Theophilus London had not seen or heard from him since last summer. On Dec. 27th, they filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department while Secretly Group issued a statement.

“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts,” the statement read. “The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles.”

Theophilus’s father, Larry London, also issued a statement, via NBC Los Angeles, after his son was located in West Los Angeles by friends. Larry said his friends took him home and the musician will return to New York City to reunite with his family.

“Theo is in Los Angeles and heading to family in New York for a grandmother’s funeral and after that we want him to go to Trinidad to recuperate and to regenerate and get himself together,” Larry London said. “He’s been through an ordeal. His mind is fragile. He needs to get back to writing his music.”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Rapper Theophilus London attends the Screening of “The Eagle Huntress” hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on October 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Theophilus London’s released three albums so far, including 2020’s Bebey, and has worked alongside artists like Kanye West and Travis Scott.

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Theophilus London.

