Diddy loves all of his children, there’s no denying that. The youngest addition to his family has been getting an extra amount of attention lately. She’s been making headlines all month long, despite not even being able to walk yet.

As you may recall, the 53-year-old announced the birth of Love Sean Combs via Twitter a few weeks ago. Since then, we’ve uncovered the identity of his baby mama (surprisingly it’s not Yung Miami). Now, we’ve been given our first look at her face.

After teasing photos of her throughout the Christmas weekend, Diddy finally shared his bundle of joy with his followers on Tuesday (December 27). “Baby Love,” he captioned the series of snapshots posted on his feed this afternoon.

In the first photo, the infant’s dark brown eyes shine as she pouts. The previously shared faceless pictures from the weekend proved that she had a lot of hair on her head already, but now we can clearly see just how much.

In the second snap, Combs holds his peacefully sleeping baby in his arms. While he sports a crisp white shirt – bold decision around a newborn – she looks ever-so angelic in a pink ribbed onesie and adorable bow on her head.

Diddy only shared Love’s first photo 30 minutes ago, but celebrity friends are already flooding to the comments to express their joy at seeing him on daddy duty. “Love is beautiful,” Draya Michele wrote.

“What in the most beautiful baby in the world is going on here,” The Game asked his friend. Additionally, Winnie Harlow, Ashanti, and Swizz Beatz chimed in with sweet emojis to show their support.

Though fatherhood is clearly one of the highlights of his life, it’s not the only endeavour that Diddy is putting his energy into at the moment. He has a new album on the way in 2023 (as does his son), and he looks to be working on a reality show of some sort as well.

Diddy attends 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation )

Read more about the filming Sean was seen doing on the latest Combs family vacation here.

[Via]