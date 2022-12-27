Brittney Griner went through hell while being detained inside a Russian prison. After pleading guilty to possession and trafficking charges, Griner eventually went to a labor camp. Subsequently, the United States was able to negotiate a prisoner swap right before the holidays.

Overall, this was incredible news for her family. This is especially true for her wife Cherelle, who led a national campaign to bring her home. There was no guarantee that Brittney would make it home, however, she did and Cherelle is forever grateful.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Britteny Griner Makes It Home

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Cherelle Griner spoke about the very first night with Brittney following her release. Essentially, they stayed up and talked all night. After so many months apart, they could not sleep, which is not surprising given everything that happened to the WNBA superstar.

“We just talked all night long and all morning,” Cherelle said. “I had all my freedom. I had my bed. But when you have your family overseas in a situation like that, time zones play a factor. Every night, that’s the only time I could talk to her attorneys and I could handle things. And so I just hadn’t slept.”

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife Cherelle Griner in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Griner got to spend Christmas with her family, which was probably one of the few things she hoped for while in prison. Now that it has finally happened, she must be feeling good.

Hopefully, Brittney Griner can excel on a WNBA court in just a few months from now, We cannot wait to see her back out there.

