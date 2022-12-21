Brittney Griner is finally back home following a long and grueling 10 months in a Russian prison. Of course, Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport with a weed cartridge in her bag. Consequently, Griner was hit with a nine-year prison sentence.

Subsequently, the United States government was able to negotiate a prisoner swap to bring her home. This was great news, especially since it is Christmas this weekend. Her family wanted her home for the Holidays, and that is exactly what they got.

Center Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury attempts to shoot after being fouled by forward Nia Coffey #12 of the Los Angeles Sparks at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner Writers To Paul Whelan

During Griner’s time in Russia, the U.S. government was also trying to bring home former marine, Paul Whelan. Unfortunately, Russia played hardball with Whelan as he is in prison on espionage charges. Regardless, Griner has not forgotten about Whelan, and she is urging her fans to support him, any way they can.

In the Instagram post below, Griner wrote a letter to the fans who wrote her letters in prison. Griner now wants fans to direct that energy to Whelan and the various other families that have been ripped apart overseason.

“My family is whole and now, thanks to you, we are fortunate to get to spend the holidays together. However, there remain too many families with loved ones wrongfully detained,” she wrote. […] “I hope you’ll join me in writing to Paul Whelan and continuing to advocate for other Americans to be rescued and returned to their families.”

It remains to be seen when Whelan will be brought home, however, it is good to see Griner offering her support. She is now dedicating her time and effort to other Americans abroad, which is beautiful to see.

