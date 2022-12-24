Following a triumphant return to the screen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recently, Lupita Nyong’o is feeling on top of the world. So much so, in fact, that the actress is feeling ready to let down her guard and give fans a look at her latest romance.

In the past, the 39-year-old has markedly kept her love life private. Now, however, a spark is burning with Selema Masekela, a famous TV host and sports commentator. On Friday (December 23) she uploaded a video of them together, showing off only a few of their best outfits.

“We just click! @selema #thisismylove #nuff said,” the actress wrote in the caption. The footage is soundtracked by Iniko’s “The King’s Affirmation – Chill Mix” featuring Reuel Williams.

In unison with the music, we see Nyong’o and Masekela correspondingly snapping as they transition from look to look. Firstly, they appear in matching printed robes, but shortly after that they flaunt their figures in purple cheetah print swimwear.

Next, the 51-year-old embodies the sunshine as he steps into a vibrant yellow suit. For her part, the Marvel starlet dons a neutral floral dress with subtle yellow details. The couple looks ready to dance the night away at a wedding, or model together in a luxury campaign.

At this time, very few details are known about how Nyong’o met her match, though she seems undeniably happy and has a certain glow about her in the sweet debut video.

Previously, she was romantically linked to Black Panther costar Michael B. Jordan. As PEOPLE notes, they staged a makeout scene in a photo booth at a 2019 Golden Globes party. Afterward, though, they both denied dating rumours that came their way.

“It’s flattering at the end of the day,” Nyong’o told Entertainment Tonight several years ago. “I think it’s such a rare thing to find people you have good chemistry with and too for us to find each other as actors and get to work together, it makes the work richer that we truly enjoy each other’s company on and off screen.”

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

