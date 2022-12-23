Peyton Manning Speaks On Ronnie Hillman’s Passing
Ronnie Hillman made an impact on everyone he played with.
Peyton Manning spent some amazing seasons with the Denver Broncos. During that time, he had numerous phenomenal teammates. One of those men was none other than Ronnie Hillman. Overall, they were a great tandem, with both men winning championships in 2016.
Unfortunately, Hillman passed away on Wednesday night from cancer. He was only 31 years old. Cancer is a truly horrible disease, and it took away an amazing person way too soon. Subsequently, numerous former teammates took to social media to eulogize Hillman.
Peyton Manning Reacts
Among the teammates who spoke out was none other than Peyton Manning. He was the leader of those Broncos teams and he worked with Hillman directly. Overall, Broncos fans were waiting to hear from the legendary QB, who always provides perspective in these moments.
“Rest in peace Ronnie,” Manning said. “We joined the Broncos the same year. Honored to be your teammate for four years in Denver. Great player, great person, great smile. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Hillman passed away just one day after legendary Steelers player Franco Harris. This week has been tragic for the NFL fraternity, and our heart goes out to all of the people and families who have been affected.
