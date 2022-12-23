Peyton Manning spent some amazing seasons with the Denver Broncos. During that time, he had numerous phenomenal teammates. One of those men was none other than Ronnie Hillman. Overall, they were a great tandem, with both men winning championships in 2016.

Unfortunately, Hillman passed away on Wednesday night from cancer. He was only 31 years old. Cancer is a truly horrible disease, and it took away an amazing person way too soon. Subsequently, numerous former teammates took to social media to eulogize Hillman.

Peyton Manning (18) of the Denver Broncos hands off to Ronnie Hillman (23) of the Denver Broncos in the first quarter. The Denver Broncos played the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on November 1, 2015. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Peyton Manning Reacts

Among the teammates who spoke out was none other than Peyton Manning. He was the leader of those Broncos teams and he worked with Hillman directly. Overall, Broncos fans were waiting to hear from the legendary QB, who always provides perspective in these moments.

“Rest in peace Ronnie,” Manning said. “We joined the Broncos the same year. Honored to be your teammate for four years in Denver. Great player, great person, great smile. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Hillman passed away just one day after legendary Steelers player Franco Harris. This week has been tragic for the NFL fraternity, and our heart goes out to all of the people and families who have been affected.

Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos pitches the ball to Ronnie Hillman #23 on a play where Hillman would rush 72 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 4, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

