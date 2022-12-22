Ronnie Hillman Receives Numerous Tributes After His Passing
Ronnie Hillman was beloved around the NFL.
Ronnie Hillman, former running back for the Denver Broncos and 2016 Super Bowl winner, has died at the age of 31. Hillman had been diagnosed with Renal Medullary Carcinoma back in August. Furthermore, just yesterday, it was revealed that he had been moved to hospice care.
This entire situation is completely tragic. 31 is way too young to die, and his former teammates can’t believe the news. Fans of the Broncos remember Hillman for being an incredible professional, and his spirit helped uplift the team during its most successful stint of the 2010s.
Ronnie Hillman Remembered
Moreover, Hillman’s passing has led to numerous tributes on social media. For instance, the Broncos took to Twitter where they remembered Hillman for his contributions. Additionally, they posted a highlight package of his best plays with the team.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman,” the Broncos wrote. “Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate.”
Moreover, numerous notable people throughout the football community spoke about Hillman today. Overall, it is clear that he made a huge impact on everyone he knew.
“Man I love this dude Ronnie Hillman and will miss him forever,” Jay Glazer wrote. “He was one of our first ever players we trained at @unbreakableperformance and we trained together for yearssss. He was as loyal as they come, took my son under his wing.
The NFL subsequently spoke about Hillman’s passing, saying “We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Super Bowl champion RB, Ronnie Hillman.”
Overall, this is another tragic loss of a young man. Cancer is horrible, and it has taken way too many lives. Our hearts are with the Hillman family during this difficult time.
Additionally, let us know your favorite Ronnie Hillman moments, in the comments below.
[Via]