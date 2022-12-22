Tragic news is coming out of the NFL today as it was revealed that Ronnie Hillman passed away. He was just 31 years old. Just yesterday, we reported that Hillman had been taken to hospice care as he had been diagnosed with cancer in August. The cancer in question is Renal Medullary Carcinoma which can be extremely aggressive.

Overall, this is an incredibly sad story as it shows just how fragile life can be. Mere months ago, Hillman was healthy, however, his life has been taken much too soon. “Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends,” his family wrote in a statement.

Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) in action during an NFL AFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers , Sunday, January 17, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Ronnie Hillman’s Career

Throughout the past decade, Hillman had himself a solid NFL career. Although he played for multiple teams, most fans remember his Broncos days. While playing for the team, he ended up winning himself a Super Bowl back in 2016. Additionally, he gained the respect of his teammates, who all said he was amazing guy and teammate.

“We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed,” Hillman’s family subsequently said. “We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.”

Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman sprints down the sideline for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, January 3, 2016 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium. (Photo By Steve Nehf/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Additionally, Steelers legend Franco Harris was also lost yesterday. These past two days have been incredibly tragic for the sport of football. Our heart goes out to the Hillman and Harris families.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

RIP Ronnie Hillman.

[Via]