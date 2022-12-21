If you are a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, then you know how legendary Franco Harris is. He won four Super Bowls with the Steelers during the 70s and he was a frequent Pro Bowl star. Additionally, he was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame for his efforts.

Tragically, Harris passed away overnight, according to TMZ. The Steelers legend was 72 years old. At the time of writing this, a cause of death for Harris has yet to be revealed.

Rocky Bleier (L), sports reporter for WPXI television and a former running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, interviews running back Franco Harris #32 of the Steelers during summer training camp at St. Vincent College in July 1982 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Franco Harris Remembered

Harris made a lot of exceptional plays during his time with the Steelers. Below, you can see the infamous immaculate reception. This is a play that is going to be 50 years old in just two days. Overall, this is one of the greatest plays in the history of the entire league, and it is a huge part of Harris’ legacy.

As Adam Schefter revealed on Twitter, Harris was supposed to have his number retired by the Steelers this weekend. Following Harris’ passing, Hall of Fame president Jim Porter released a statement on just how much the legend means to the football world.

Legendary Steelers RB Franco Harris, author of the “Immaculate Reception” – one of the greatest plays in NFL history – has passed away at the age of 72.



A 4-time Super Bowl champion, Hall of Fame player and revered individual by so many.



RIP.pic.twitter.com/hUERPwHVwo — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 21, 2022

Franco Harris’ tragic death comes two days before the 50th anniversary of The Immaculate Reception and just days before the Steelers retire his No. 32 jersey on Saturday. https://t.co/u8gQhIIU5S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2022

“We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and, most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet,” Porter said. “Franco not only impacted the game of football, but he also affected the lives of many, many people in profoundly positive ways.”

Our heart goes out to Harris’ family during this difficult time. RIP to a legend of the game.

