Some sad news is coming out of the NFL today. It was revealed that former Denver Broncos star Ronnie Hillman is battling cancer. The Super Bowl winner is actually in hospice care, and according to former teammates, his condition is very bad.

In a report from TMZ, it was revealed that Hillman was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma. Overall, this is a rare form of cancer that is incredibly hard to beat. It was noted that this cancer “primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait.”

Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman #23 finds a huge hole against the Chicago Bears in their first preseason game at Soldier Field August 11, 2016 in Chicago, IL. (Photo By Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Ronnie Hillman Gets Support

Hillman is surrounded by family right now, however, they are all very worried about him. His teammates describe him as an amazing human, and the love has been palpable. Following this news, numerous fans and former Broncos players have delivered prayers to Hillman. Additionally, his family is praying for a miracle.

“As a family, we hope beyond hope, and we have faith that can move mountains,” the family said in a statement. “We also understand that God’s will is not always ours; therefore, we as a family subject ourselves to the will of our Almighty God. We need your prayers, but we also need your understanding and respect for Ronnie and our family’s privacy at this time.”

Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) rushes in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams August 27, 2016 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium. (Photo By John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

This is a truly difficult situation and our heart goes out to the Hillman family during this hard time. Hopefully, Hillman is able to pull through.

Stay tuned to HNHH as this is currently a developing story.

