Ronnie Hillman Battling Cancer In Hospice Care: Report
Ronnie Hillman was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
Some sad news is coming out of the NFL today. It was revealed that former Denver Broncos star Ronnie Hillman is battling cancer. The Super Bowl winner is actually in hospice care, and according to former teammates, his condition is very bad.
In a report from TMZ, it was revealed that Hillman was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma. Overall, this is a rare form of cancer that is incredibly hard to beat. It was noted that this cancer “primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait.”
Ronnie Hillman Gets Support
Hillman is surrounded by family right now, however, they are all very worried about him. His teammates describe him as an amazing human, and the love has been palpable. Following this news, numerous fans and former Broncos players have delivered prayers to Hillman. Additionally, his family is praying for a miracle.
“As a family, we hope beyond hope, and we have faith that can move mountains,” the family said in a statement. “We also understand that God’s will is not always ours; therefore, we as a family subject ourselves to the will of our Almighty God. We need your prayers, but we also need your understanding and respect for Ronnie and our family’s privacy at this time.”
This is a truly difficult situation and our heart goes out to the Hillman family during this hard time. Hopefully, Hillman is able to pull through.
Stay tuned to HNHH as this is currently a developing story.
