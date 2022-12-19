Jim Jones freestyled over his longtime collaborator, Cam’ron’s, “Losing Weight” on Funk Flex’s radio show, last Thursday. Cam released the track on his second studio album S.D.E., back in 2000.

Jones appeared on the show alongside Dyce Payso, who kicked off the freestyle by rapping about New York City.

“I don’t care if you got a buzz when you rap too/ You can have this same blood I could act true/ And I don’t care if you got a gat cause I’ll be strapped too/ New York City is mine and I’m bringing macs too,” Payso rhymed.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 14: Rapper Jim Jones performs during week four of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league at Barclays Center on July 14, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/BIG3/Getty Images)

Following suit, Jones rapped, “They ain’t never gonna stop you gotta see this from my position/ N****s they be hating every time they see them watches glistening/ Now we gotta kill a n***a he ain’t got a pot to piss in/ He aint never seen it, all you heard was choppas hitting.”

Cam’ron’s “Losing Weight” featured the late Mobb Deep legend, Prodigy. It also received multiple sequels rounding out a trilogy of “Losing Weight” tracks. As a whole, S.D.E. peaked at no.14, selling 73,000 copies in its first week.

Jim Jones is actually featured elsewhere on S.D.E., including on the tracks “Do It Again,” and “Why No,” as well as “My Hood.” Other guests on the album include Destiny’s Child, Noreaga, Dutch & Spade, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Freekey Zekey, and Juelz Santana.

Cam released the second “Losing Weight” on his 2002 album Come Home With Me. He later followed it up with a long-awaited third on 2019’s Purple Haze 2.

Jim Jones’ freestyle comes after he sat down with HNHH for 12 Days Of Christmas.

Check out Jim Jones’ freestyle for Funk Flex below.

[Via]