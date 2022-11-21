Jim Jones explained why he feels New York hip-hop has been in a “state of emergency” as of late on Maino’s Kitchen Talk. The Dipset legend says that artists are too focused on wanting to be on top.

“New York has been at a state of emergency when it came to our place in Hip Hop for a long time, we’ve been in last place,” he said. “One of the reasons is because we all know what New York is about everybody wants to be the man. Every few years it’s one person that’s unanimously New York.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 14: Rapper Jim Jones performs during week four of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league at Barclays Center on July 14, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/BIG3/Getty Images)

Afterward, he continued: “Jay would have it, Puffy would have it, Nas would have it. Then when 50 came out, 50 had it. It goes in those cycles. It’s never been a united thing where everybody is helping each other to become unanimously that man.”

The comments from Jones come months after Fat Joe shared a similar theory. Speaking on Instagram in July, he blamed drop off on artists wanting to be the “king of New York.”

“As soon as muthafuckas started getting hot and started getting a different type of money. They started feeling like they that person, they that guy,” he said, before adding,” It’s so many Kings of New York. Even me — every week someone said they the king. That’s all ego. It fucks up your ability to work with each other, to get money with each other, to embrace each other, to come up.”

Speaking of New York hip-hop, fellow Dipset legend Juelz Santana recently announced he’s releasing a new project next month. It will be his first full-length effort since 2020.

Check out Jim Jones’ comments on Kitchen Talk below, as noted by HipHopDX.

Jim Jones explains why New York Hip Hop has been "in last place" for yearshttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr



Via: @foxsoultv pic.twitter.com/UX666J7Gjl — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 21, 2022

[Via]