Kyrie Irving has not been having a great couple of months. Back in November, the Brooklyn Nets star shared a documentary on Twitter. This documentary was available for purchase on Amazon, and it contained some Anti-Semitic tropes. Subsequently, Kyrie was suspended from the Nets for a couple of weeks.

Since then, Kyrie has returned to the squad, albeit without a Nike deal. Irving is a sneaker free agent, and there are plenty of brands out there looking to work with him. Despite all of this, Kyrie is looking to go back to business as usual. Overall, he is a charitable guy, and he has been showcasing that as of late.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on December 07, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Kyrie Helps Student

For instance, Kyrie is now going viral on social media following the revelation that he helped a young student at Howard University. As the story goes, the student needed $6,000 to pay for her tuition. Consequently, if she didn’t pay up, she would ultimately be expelled.

The student made a GoFundMe for herself, however, it wasn’t long before she got a massive donation. As you can see in the Instagram post down below, Kyrie sent the girl $22,000 which is $16,000 more than she asked for. Needless to say, she will have some extra money for the next semester.

Irving has consistently donated to GoFundMe over the years. Whenever he sees someone in need, he seeks to help out, which is a beautiful thing. While Kyrie has certainly made his fair share of mistakes, it is important to point out when he does something good.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world. Additionally, let us know what you think of Kyrie’s good deed, in the comments down below.

[Via]