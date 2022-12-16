Kyrie Irving has been dealing with quite a bit as of late. Of course, he lost his deal with Nike following his unfortunate post on social media. Although Kyrie has apologized for his actions, Nike has decided to drop him from the brand. Now, Kyrie will have to look elsewhere for a sneaker deal.

There are plenty of amazing sneaker brands out there. Nike isn’t the only fish in the sea, although they are the biggest one. Having said that, there are plenty of up-and-coming brands that aren’t as mainstream, who could use Kyrie’s services. Simply put, the point guard has options.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets and head coach Jacque Vaughn talk during a pause in play during the first half of a game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Brands Want Kyrie Irving

According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, Kyrie is being pursued by quite a few imprints. For instance, Adidas, New Balance, and Puma are all keeping their eyes on him. Furthermore, independent sneaker brand SIA has already met with Kyrie.

“I can tell you that last week, Irving and his representation did meet with independent sneaker owner SIA, and there’s no imminent decision on whether or not Irving and his team will sign with the company.,” Robinson reported. “But I’m told everybody is paying attention to the Nets point guard. Everybody’s reached out, and that’s including, I’m told, Adidas and others.”

No matter what Kyrie does, there will certainly be people out there who want to follow him. He remains a popular figure, and he has always delivered some dope sneakers. Whether or not another brand can execute his vision, still remains to be seen.

