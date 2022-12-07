Patrick Beverley is certainly one of the most interesting men in the NBA right now. For years, he has been known as a pest on the court, who loves to talk a big game. Consequently, he has been given his very own podcast with Barstool Sports. So far, the podcast has been quite successful.

Overall, it is a podcast that is mostly about basketball. Throughout each episode, Beverley will touch on current events throughout the league. Additionally, he speaks on stories he has from his long career in the league. From time to time, he also likes to talk about his personal life and his children.

Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 115-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Patrick Beverley Comes Clean

In the most recent episode of his podcast, his kids were a topic of conversation. As you can see in the clip below, this is mostly because he was talking about Christmas. Beverley recently admitted to telling his children that Santa Claus does not exist.

The Los Angeles Lakers star wanted to make it clear to his kids that it was he who was giving them all of their gifts. Overall, it is a pretty hilarious way to think, although that’s Pat Bev for you.

“Them presents y’all getting ain’t from Santa, that s***’s from me,” Beverley said. “That’s me eating that s***, I just wanted to let you guys know.”

Telling kids that Santa isn’t real can be a truly crushing experience. As children, we are full of wonder and will pretty well believe everything. Unfortunately, reality has to set in eventually.

Telling kids that Santa isn't real can be a truly crushing experience. As children, we are full of wonder and will pretty well believe everything. Unfortunately, reality has to set in eventually.

