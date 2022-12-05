Atlanta producer Metro Boomin gave back in an undoubtedly big way this weekend. Thanks to him, several single mothers were able to visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Atlanta Falcons took on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (December 4).

Metro provided tickets to 26 women and their children from all over the U.S. to attend the game with on-field access.

The families chiefly paraded through the tunnels pre-kickoff. They were also able to stand next to the Falcons players for the singing of the national anthem.

Titled “Single Moms Are Superheroes,” Metro’s non-profit directly supports his new album, HEROES & VILLAINS. Additionally, it allows him to pay homage to his own late mother, who was tragically killed in June.

It was clear that the Savage Mode II hitmaker and his mother, Leslie Wayne, were extremely close. Her belief in her son and assistance in driving him to work with rappers he met online served as monumental help. Without her, the Missouri native’s career undeniably couldn’t be where it is today.

Happy Birthday Mom! My biggest inspiration!!

— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 30, 2019

Metro’s project is a way to help these single mothers with the struggles they face. He’s been working in partnership with the Steve and Marjorie Foundation.

The “Ric Flair Drip” artist decided to not attend the game himself. Instead, he’s allowing his guests and their children to soak up the spotlight.

The initiative comes just two days after the release of Metro’s star-studded sophomore album, HEROES & VILLAINS. The 29-year-old has been teasing the project for the past couple of weeks. Among his creative previews was a trailer narrated by Morgan Freeman.

On pace to sell between 140-150,000 units in its first week of release, HEROES & VILLAINS will likely mark the biggest debut of his career.

