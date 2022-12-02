DDG recently went viral on social media after revealing his “real voice” on a podcast episode. Fans were shocked to learn that the rapper’s actual voice was deeper than they initially thought.

In a YouTube vlog posted earlier this week, the “It’s Not Me It’s You” rapper opened up about why he chooses not to speak in his regular voice and revealed his insecurity surrounding it.

“This just goes to show why I don’t use it,” he also shared. “I just get real insecure and I don’t like to really expose myself like that. I like to stay lowkey and just be who I am.”

“A lot of people be like, ‘Damn, why you don’t just talk in your real voice or rap in your real voice?’ I just feel like it’s too motherf**king deep. So I’ve just been trying to talk regular.” DDG continued.

Sitting down with the Dope As Usual podcast in October, the “Die 4 Respect” rapper shocked many when he began talking in a bass voice.

“I don’t understand. Maybe it’s an inside joke. We’ve had like 200 people say ask him about his real voice,” host Dope As Yola asked on the episode. Then, DDG used his natural tone.

DDG reveals his “REAL voice”… there ain’t no way 😭 pic.twitter.com/UaWDHqISaZ — Rap Marathon (@RapMarathon_) November 24, 2022

Later, the clip went viral on social media, with users taken aback by his sudden voice shift.

One Twitter user retweeted the video and referred to DDG’s girlfriend, singer-actress Halle Bailey. They jokingly captioned it, “Mm Halle I see you.”

The Little Mermaid star then retweeted it, simply writing “mhm” with winking, heart, and laughing emojis.

DDG recently opened up about his relationship with Bailey on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club.

Expressing his gratitude for her support, the Pontiac native stated, “I’ve never been with nobody that’s like really motivated me like she do.” He continued, “I’m seeing different s**t.”

What are your thoughts on DDG’s authentic voice? Sound off in the comment section.