50 Cent is showing love to Coi Leray the best way he knows how by threatening fans to stop hating her or he promises to make sure you see her everywhere. The artist has recently shared a photo of Leray on his Instagram with the following caption: "Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray I’m gonna make her show up on your Tv. STOP worrying about a first week WORK. GLG GreenLightGang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi." The ultimatum is clear and fans have been warned. Now, the decision is yours.





50's comments refer to reports on Coi Leray's first week sales for her new album Trendsetter which concluded at disappointingly low numbers. It had been predicted that Leray would sell roughly 11K copies of her project for about a week, but afterwards, it was reported that she would only sell 9K, which is somewhat disappointing. Despite this, it appears that Leray is pleased with her performance, as she posted a joyful message on Instagram about her new body of work. In the post shared on her Instagram, the rapper clarified that her new album, which featured the likes of Nicki Minaj and Lil Durk amongst other notable appearances, had actually sold 11.5K copies for its first week.