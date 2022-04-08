Coi Leray Drops Debut Album "Trendsetter" Ft. Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu & More

It's about that time for fans to receive Coi Leray's long-awaited debut. Trendsetter has finally hit streaming services, but its arrival comes with tension between the rapper and her father, Benzino. The pair's relationship has often been a subject of discussion for social media users as they both comment on controversies that may arise. There was a Twitter exchange that captivated Leray's fans earlier on in the day, but now, she's ready to celebrate her project.

Trendsetter is stacked with familiar tracks that have proven to be lucrative singles including "Blick Blick" with Nicki Minaj, "No More Parties" featuring Lil Durk, and "Big Purr" with Pooh Shiesty. Other features include looks from Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, Young M.A, Gillie Da Kid and Wallo, H.E.R., Yung Bleu, Polo G, Lil Tecca, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Stream Trendsetter and let us know what you think about Coi Leray's official introduction.

Tracklist

1. Hollywood Dreams

2. Blick Blick ft. Nicki Minaj

3. Aye Yai Yai ft. Yung Bleu

4. Mountains ft. Fivio Foreign, Young M.A

5. Thief in the Night ft. G Herbo

6. Overthinking ft. H.E.R.

7. Clingy ft. Nav

8. Heartbreak Kid

9. Twinnem

10. No More Parties ft. Lil Durk

11. Be Me ft. Wallo267 & Gill Da Kid

12. Lonely Fans

13. Heart in a Coffin

14. Paranoid ft. Polo G

15. Box Papers

16. Mission Impossible ft. Lil Tecca

17. Too Far

18. Mustard's Interlude ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

19. Anxiety

20. Big Purr (Prrdd) ft. Pooh Shiesty