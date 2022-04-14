On April 8, Coi Leray dropped her newest project. The album, Trendsetter, featured artists like Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Young M.A., H.E.R, and plenty of other esteemed musicians.

As the project neared its one-week anniversary, its sale projections went public. It was reported that the album was set to sell 11,000 units in its first week. Once revealed, social media users began to react to the very low number.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Aside from the unknown trolls online, one person in particular joined in on teasing the 24-year-old rapper-- her father. Love & Hip Hop star, Benzino, took to his Instagram story to make fun of his daughter about her results. Someone shared the tweet about her sales and stated, "If she had track wit @iambenzino i woulda listened." The 56-year-old took it upon himself to not only share the post, but to add in some crying laughing emojis.

Despite claiming his account was hacked, Coi still responded and said, "God has been the best father to me. I can’t complain about anything. My debut album is amazing and not one song can you say is bad. It been 5 days."

However, one response just wasn't enough for the "No More Parties" artist. Today, she posted a video on her Instagram addressing the situation once more. While twerking on top of a red, drop-top sports car, Coi blasted "Thief In The Night," a song from her album that features G Herbo. Her caption stated, "11k dissss ZdiCKKKKKK. TRENDSETTER THE ALBUM OUT NOW !!!!"

Check out Coi's clap back down below.



