Social media has been on edge since 28 people associated with Young Stoner Life Records were arrested on RICO charges. Of those included were Atlanta rappers Young Thug and Gunna. Since being apprehended, both men have been denied bond. Additionally, Young Thug was charged with an additional seven felonies after police raided his home and found firearms and drugs.

Though the case has just started, numerous celebrities in the industry have advocated for the artists to be released from jail.

Mariah the Scientist, Thugger's rumored girlfriend, performed at a concert while wearing a "Free Thugger" t-shirt. Simultaneously, the screen behind her flashed saying both, "Free Thugger" and "Free YSL."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rapper T.I. posed a question on his Instagram regarding the group's lockdown. He wanted to know why the Klu Klux Klan, a white supremacist terrorist group, has yet to be indicted on RICO charges.

Metro Boomin, a prominent music producer, vouched for the two rappers, saying that YSL is not a gang, but an LLC. He tweeted, "They get terrified every time an iconic black leader emerges with so much influence, respect, power, and appeal so they throw some bullshit charges together to lock him up and slow the movement down."

Now, another highly respected rapper has jumped into the mix with something to say. 50 Cent is known for using his social media platforms to voice his opinion on various topics. Earlier today, the Power executive producer shared a snippet of his "Get The Strap" music video, honing in on a specific line.

He rapped, "I am not gang gang/I do not gang bang/But play me like I'm p*ssy/I will get up and bang bang." His caption read, "I just don't like the word Rico or conspiracy."

Check out his post down below.