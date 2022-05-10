Details remain scarce as this is a breaking story out of Atlanta, but it has been reported that dozens of people have been named in a RICO indictment including Young Thug and Gunna. According to reporter Michael Seidan of WSBTV, the rappers were taken into custody not long ago and footage of Thugger's arrest—both images and brief videos—is quickly circulating online.

On Twitter, Seidan has reported that 28 people have been named in a 56 count indictment, but it is unclear how many have already been taken into custody. They were all reportedly associated in one way or another with Thugger's Young Slime Life record label.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

"The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery , participation in criminal street gang activity," Seidan tweeted. "According to 56 count indictment, @youngthug is facing charges of participation in street gang activity and conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act; @1GunnaGunna is facing one count of conspiring to violate (RICO)."

Prosecutors reportedly alleged that "YSL is a criminal street gang" who are affiliated with the Bloods. Thugger is facing serious charges; the report stated that he "is accused of renting 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan from @Hertz, which was used in the commission of the murder of Donovan Thomas, Jr., a rival gang member, on 1-10-15, according to indictment."

As if this wasn't already shocking, Seidan reported that Young Thug was named in an attempted hit on YFN Lucci. Thugger and Lucci were previously at odds.

"Prosecutors allege that two associates of YSL, CHRISTIAN EPPINGER and ANTONIO SUMLIN, worked to get permission of @youngthug to make a 2nd attempt to murder @YFNLUCCI while he’s jailed in Fulton County." We'll keep you updated as information is released. Read through more information below.



