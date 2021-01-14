Young Thug and YFN Lucci have been involved in a feud for years, wishing the worst on one another on multiple occasions. There are multiple layers to their beef, including the time YFN Lucci claimed to have slept with Thug's girlfriend, the moment Thugger told Lucc that his children's jewelry hits harder than his, and much more. The Slime God seemingly has it instilled in him that YFN Lucci will forever be an opp, so it's a little surprising to read his apparent response to the rapper's most recent murder charge.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

On Wednesday evening, YFN Lucci surrendered to police in Atlanta on murder, gang, and firearms charges. If convicted, he's facing a very long time in prison. You would think that, given their longstanding history as rivals, this might be something that would bring joy to Young Thug. However, you would be mistaken. Despite their differences, he does not appear to be celebrating this moment in the least bit.

"On wanna see no n***a in jail #FREEALL," wrote the YSL Records boss on Instagram Stories. Although he does not specifically call out YFN Lucci's name in the video, many of his fans believe he's referring to the rapper's current situation.

Perhaps he's just covering all his bases and avoiding any sort of drama since he seems to be attracting that type of energy lately.

Young Thug will be releasing his new single with Juice WRLD tonight called "Bad Boy". Stay tuned for that and let us know if you're surprised by Thug's mature response.